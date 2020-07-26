Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Tropical Storm Hanna has moved out of South Texas but the outer rain bands will continue to drop heavy rainfall in that area for the next few days. Skies this morning back here in East Texas are partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures are starting off in the mid 70s. By the afternoon, showers will move in and we will only warm to the upper 80s. Rainfall today will be heaviest in our southern counties. We are expected to dry out overnight and cool to the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be partly clear to start off but spotty showers will move in for the afternoon. A similar pattern of partly sunny mornings and showers in the afternoon will stick around through Thursday. Friday on through the weekend, rain chances drop off and we will finally start to see a bit more sunshine which will help temperatures make it back to the low 90s.