Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Tropical Depression Hanna has moved out of South Texas and into northern portions of Mexico. We are expected to stay dry overnight and cool to the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be partly clear to start off but spotty showers will move in for the afternoon. A similar pattern of partly sunny mornings and showers in the afternoon will stick around through Thursday. Friday on through the weekend, rain chances drop off and we will finally start to see a bit more sunshine which will help temperatures make it back to the low 90s.