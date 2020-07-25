WATCH: Anissa Centers gives Free Friday Fun tips on a Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’ve decided to change things up a little. Anissa Centers did her Free Friday Fun segment on East Texas Now on Thursday this week.
We’re not sure whether to call it Friday Fun on Thursday (FFT) or Thursday Fun for Friday (TFFF). What do you think?
“During this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s all about the quality of life,” Centers told ETN host Kayla Lyons. “These days, mental health is exceptionally important.”
Centers said she started the Free Friday Fun segment to provide free online resources for family members and friends to have a good time.
On Thursday, Centers provided three links.
Do the impossible all summer! This link has fun, science-based challenges.
This gym is always open, and it provides videos on ways to keep active at home like tai chi, spin, kickboxing, core conditioning, and dance classes. Click here for the link.
This webpage has links to fun live streams. For instance, there is a business called The Cat Café in San Diego, California that has a live stream of what is basically an indoor playground for cats.

