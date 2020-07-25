Suspect arrested after man stabbed overnight at Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested after a man was found stabbed at a Tyler apartment complex early Saturday morning.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m. , police say they were dispatched to the 2713 S. Broadway at The Lodge on Broadway Apartment Complex for reports of a disturbance.
Upon arrival, authorities located a man with at least one stab wound who they say had just been in an argument with another man.
Officials on scene say his injuries are non life threatening.
Through their investigation, police were able to identify a suspect.
At this time, he has been charged with at least one count of aggravated assault.
It’s unknown at this time if the suspect and victim knew each other.
The suspects name has not yet been released. He was transported to the Smith County Jail.
