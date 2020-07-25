Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here's the weather where you live: We are continuing to track Hurricane Hanna as it moves closer to the Texas coastline. This system is expected to make landfall south of Corpus Christi as a Category One Hurricane this evening. Here in East Texas we will see the outer rain bands come through, bringing showers and thundershowers. Most of the rain will clear out overnight and we will drop into the mid 70s. Tomorrow we will start with mostly cloudy skies and showers are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler only warming to the upper 80s. For this next work week be prepared for, temperatures in the upper 80s, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon showers.