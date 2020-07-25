National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales increase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Reassuring signs show the U.S. housing market is making a comeback during the pandemic. Even among the high number of positive cases and unemployment, interested home buyers are taking advantage of record-low mortgage rates.
Nationwide, there’s been an increase in existing-home sales. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) details different increases in four regions. They report the South has jumped 26 percent in June to an annual rate of $2.18 million. This is down 4 percent from last year, but last year there wasn’t a global pandemic.
Holly Hightower, the chair of the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors, explained, “We didn’t see that large of a gain. So it means other places were completely inactive or close to inactive. We’ve remained active and actually had an uptick and a surge as soon as Texas started opening back up but even during the initial part, so in March when everything initially shut down, it was still going strong in East Texas.”
The pandemic has resulted in high unemployment rates and the number of infections continues to increase. The concern for people meeting their mortgage payments grew, but Hightower said, “That has not been something that’s deterred people that really wanted to purchase and they were prepping for it. So they waited for the perfect storm which is right now when we have incredibly low interest rates and incredibly low inventory and everything’s ready. "
Hightower described the current state as a “seller’s market” because of low inventory, but Tyler realtor Jamey Whitely called it in the middle.
“You’re seeing a lot of buyers, but at the same time, you’re seeing a really good sales market, too, because there’s not a lot of inventory,” Whitely said. “But interest rates are so low that it allows for more buyers to be out there, so it’s a win-win for sellers and it’s a win-win for buyers.”
All of this means interested buyers and sellers need to be ready to move quickly.
“If you’re looking to sell or are selling now be ready,” Hightower said. “Buyers need to be pre-qualified and ready to go. If they like a property they need to move on it quickly because it probably won’t be there tomorrow.”
The NAR says home sales will likely continue to rise in the upcoming months with reopening the economy and that it could even surpass figures from last year.
