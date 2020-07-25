Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration during press conference about Hurricane Hanna preparedness

“As Hurricane Hanna approaches, the Lone Star State is taking swift action to support the communities in the path of the storm,” said Governor Abbott. “We are closely monitoring the situation and working with local officials to help ensure they have the resources they need to keep Texans safe. I urge Texans in the region to take all necessary precautions and follow the guidance of local officials. I ask our fellow Texans to keep these communities in their prayers as they brace for this storm.”