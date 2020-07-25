East Texas COVID-19 testing continues with August near

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Since the pandemic started, officials have been working to keep up when it comes to testing for the virus.
Now with case counts continuing to climb, another complication arises. The summer heat.
As we approach the traditionally hottest month of August, and more people start going into shelters to escape, that’s more people that need to be tested.
Lines continue to form at mobile testing sites, and some wonder if there will ever be an end to the pandemic.
“Yeah, that’s kind of weird. New normal kind of a rhyme. What does that mean?”said Longview resident Sean Scott.
As new inmates arrive, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office rigorously tests all.
“In May, we actually tested all of our inmates and all employees. We tested the North Jail the South Jail and Marvin A Smith which is our facility in Kilgore,” said Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Captain Luke Whitehead.
And with summer heat, the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission expects there will be many more people coming into their shelters, and those will have to be tested as well.
“Going into the summer, anyone that lives in East Texas knows that it gets hot. We’re not to the point that people are sleeping on the floor right now, but that could turn at any moment,” said mission director Brian Livingston.
For the last two days, mobile testing sites like the one at the Longview fairgrounds have been very busy. Hundreds of people have been coming in to get tested for the virus.
With almost all businesses and buildings requiring face coverings, the outlook is that this is the way it will be for some time.
“We’re continuing with the temperature checks; we’re continuing with having locations where we can quarantine people if need be,” Livingston said. “We’d love to get back to normal, but we’re just taking it a day at a time.”
The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview will utilize its chapel as a quarantine area if needed.
Since testing started, 47 inmates and 10 staff members at the Gregg County Jail have tested positive, with no deaths.
