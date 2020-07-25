DPS issues Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Hopkins County man

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old Hopkins County man who was last seen on Friday.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Alert that was posted on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Saturday, William Downard was last seen in the 7000 block of FM 69 North in Dike, Texas, at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Downard is described as being 6-feet-65 inches tall and about 120 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing an olive green, button-up shirt, Levi denim jeans, and glasses.
According to the Silver Alert, Downard is driving a red 2014 Ford F-150 pickup with the Texas license plate KBL6182.
Anyone with any information on Downard’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office at (903) 438-4040.
