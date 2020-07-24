WATCH: ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff discusses new Disney+ travel show with son Mack

Woodruff was in a tank that was blown up in Iraq while he was reporting from the field in 2006. He suffered a traumatic brain injury that took years to recover from. In this interview with East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons, Woodruff says he wanted to do his new show, Rogue Trip, with his young adult son Mack to show him, and all of us, that people in other countries are not to be feared, but to be known and appreciated. The Woodruffs visit many exotic locations, including Pakistan, which is shown in this clip.