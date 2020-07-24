UTT fermentation science used for more than brewing

A variety of organizations like ETX Brewery Co. took this concern to UT Tyler and last year, the program was born to help supply the growth. Dr. Jordan Beaver, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Head of the Fermentation Science Track says “we really see it as a benefit not just to our students but to the community. You know the businesses that fermentation sciences tap into are multi-billion dollar industries and especially in this region of Texas right now, we’ve only begun to scratch the surface of expansion.”