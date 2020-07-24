UT Tyler awarded grant to support economic recovery in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler is being awarded a federal grant of $300,000 to support economic recovery in East Texas.
UT Tyler associate professor of marketing Dr. Kerri Camp says the money will give them the opportunity to provide training for businesses to help them identify what resources may be available to them as they look to recover from the economic effects of COVID-19.
“We will be developing impact analyses and reports for communities so they can develop effective economic recovery plans. We’ll also be providing resources to entrepreneurs and businesses about COVID relief efforts, and then finally, just to help the communities develop strategies to really speed economic recovery in this region,” Camp said.
Congress approved the funding in March as part of the CARES Act.
If a business needs this help, they can reach out to the East Texas Entrepreneurship Center at UT Tyler.
