Tyler ISD high school name changes estimated to cost around $330K, local organization raising funds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Tyler ISD begins to collect suggestions for the new names of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools, many are wondering about the cost of the process.
The night the board voted to change the names, Board President Wade Washmon said the estimated total cost was around $330,000.
Among the changes are athletic uniforms and branding or signage that includes the school names.
“We’re just going to have to get together and get a game plan and get everything that needs to be replaced,” said Greg Preist, Tyler ISD Athletic Director. “We may have to go without for a little bit. Where teams have had extra or alternate uniforms, we may not. We won’t go without, but we may not have some of the luxury things we’ve had in the past.”
When it comes to funding the changes that come along with a name change, one East Texas organization went live with a fundraiser on the night of the decision to change the names.
“The foundation would like to raise as much money as possible,” said Kyle Penney with the East Texas Communities Foundation.
Penney said the ETCF takes contributions, while a school district typically doesn’t. They saw this as an opportunity to help. The fund was started after community members approached ETCF about starting a fundraiser.
As of Friday, July 24, the fund has raised more than $70,000 of it’s $330,000 goal.
