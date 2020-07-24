Teachers tell their hopes and worries for this Fall

Rebecca Trevarrow had a little over a year of certified teaching under her belt before the pandemic. She explains how she stresses about trying to plan for every possibility. While veteran teacher Heather Gee, Longview High School’s 2020 teacher of the year, has another concern saying “I worry -- Are they eating? I know when they’re at school they’re getting breakfast and lunch. I know that at school when they’re in my class I can feed them lunch if they don’t get it at home. I know that with a full belly they’re able to learn. I know that when they’re in my room they’re getting some kind of attention. So all of that factors in and it’s difficult when we’re not able to see them.”