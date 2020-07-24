Teachers tell their hopes and worries for this Fall

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - At this time of month, teachers are reaching the peak of preparation for the start of school, but this school year has unknown challenges that they’ve never faced before.
Rebecca Trevarrow is going into her third year as a first-grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary School in Lindale. She says “I’m very excited. I’ve missed my kids. That was the worst part of all the distance learning, you never really got to say goodbye.”
It’s no surprise that teachers are yearning to be back in the classroom with their students, but this year is different. “I’m a little nervous, I’m stressing a little bit. I’m trying not to think too much about all of the different possibilities because you know things are changing so quickly every day,” says Trevarrow.
Rebecca Trevarrow had a little over a year of certified teaching under her belt before the pandemic. She explains how she stresses about trying to plan for every possibility. While veteran teacher Heather Gee, Longview High School’s 2020 teacher of the year, has another concern saying “I worry -- Are they eating? I know when they’re at school they’re getting breakfast and lunch. I know that at school when they’re in my class I can feed them lunch if they don’t get it at home. I know that with a full belly they’re able to learn. I know that when they’re in my room they’re getting some kind of attention. So all of that factors in and it’s difficult when we’re not able to see them.”
Megan Fadal, another first-grade teacher at Velma Elementary School who’s been teaching for six years explains that no matter how much time in the classroom you have, this is a new experience for everyone. She says “we are all first year teachers, we’ve never taught in a pandemic before. So we are all learning together and we are taking this day by day and learning as we go just like the kiddos.”
These teachers know the pandemic doesn’t work around lesson plans and protocols, and Gee says that being ready for anything is simply their job; “that’s part of what we do. A good teacher is able to assimilate to whatever we need to change.”
