VIDEO: Man tried to rob Tyler gas station with fake gun, police say

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are investigating an robbery which occurred at the Valero located at 2715 WNW Loop 323 at around 9:45 p.m. July 23.
According to police, the clerk said that while he was mopping, a suspect wearing a red toboggan, dark blue shirt and grey shorts with a black handkerchief over his face came in the store pointing a gun at the other clerk behind the counter.
Police said the clerk that was mopping grabbed the suspect and got into a struggle, causing him to drop the gun. The suspect fled on foot out of the store.
The clerk behind the counter said she thought the suspect was going to shoot her. It was later determined that the gun was a replica but said neither clerk realized that until later.
If you have any information on this crime, please call Tyler police.
