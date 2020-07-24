Longview police arrest 2 after ATM theft, chase

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a short vehicle chase, Longview police officers arrested two men in connection with an ATM theft that occurred on Gilmer Road on Thursday.
Christopher Leron Cooper, 29, of Galena Park, and Tyler Perry, 22, of Humble, are both still being held in the Gregg County Jail. Both men were charged with theft of ATM less than $300,000. Perry was also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.
According to a press release, Longview PD officers responded to the 800 block of Gilmer Road in reference to an ATM theft. While they were on the way to the scene, the LPD officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
“Officers attempted a traffic stop on this vehicle, and a short pursuit ensued,” the press release stated.
Eventually, the vehicle stopped and both occupants were taken into custody.
“Longview Police Detectives are still investigating this case,” the press release stated. “This is still an ongoing investigation and the police department will be reaching out to other law enforcement agencies with similar thefts.”
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Longview Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (903) 237-1110. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (9043) 236-STOP (7867) or leave a tip online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
