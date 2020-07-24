East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Hanna over the Western Gulf. It has strengthened recently and will likely continue to do so before moving inland along the South Texas Coast near or just to the south of Corpus Christi, Texas. Winds could be near 65 mph or so at landfall. Lots of rain is expected for the Central and Southern portions of Texas. As far as East Texas goes, rainfall totals over the next 5 days or so should still be near 1.50″ with some getting a bit more over southernmost areas. An abundance of tropical moisture is expected, not only this weekend, but through a good portion of next week. More clouds are expected as well, so temperatures will remain below normal through this time period as well. High Temperatures should remain in the upper 80s through Wednesday, then begin warming back to near normal by late next week. Have a great weekend, East Texas.