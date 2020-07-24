East Texas Crisis Center adapts counseling methods amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We’re still here we will always believe you. I know times are really difficult can be very strained right now and know that it’s not your fault. It’s never the survivors fault that any of this is happening and it’s gonna be made to seem like it is like this your fault that I’m grumpy because I lost my job or it’s your fault that I want to control you so I’m going to beat you or yell at you or, you know, scare you. It’s never the survivor’s fault. It’s always the person exhibiting these behaviors fault,” Bennie said.