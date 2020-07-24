At-home learning increases interest in private tutors ahead of upcoming school year

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Across the road from White Oak High School, you’ll find Catherine Jester’s private tutoring service.
“The fall of 2020 is certainly looking busy for me,” Jester said.
With many parents choosing at-home learning options, the former engineer’s calendar is filling up and has been since the pandemic started.
“Parents first started calling me in March when COVID-19 hit East Texas and began to spread, when schools were forced to distance learning. And now that schools are allowing options for distance learning, parents are calling me even more,” Jester said.
For parents uncomfortable with sending their students back to school, many are looking to private teachers, like Jester, to make virtual learning easier. Especially when many students are fighting more than a summer slide, not being in a classroom since March.
“A lot of the grades were called completion grades, so it wasn’t necessarily that they mastered the subject, because their grades were based on what they did previously,” Jester said.
Jester has prepared her White Oak office for in-person tutoring, but will also offer virtual options.
“I’ll have a student sit at this end of the table, which is about six feet from where I sit over here,” Jester said showing the area where she tutors students.
And while private teaching is an option for some, for other money is too tight to even consider it. Jester said parents tasked with at-home learning can help by staying organized and planning ahead.
“What I would recommend is that you have conversations with them each day about what they accomplished and come up with a plan for the next day. That way everyone is on the same page,” Jester said.
