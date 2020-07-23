WATCH: Gov. Abbott speaks with Blake Holland regarding schools, bars, other businesses reopening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Governor of Texas joined anchor Blake Holland to discuss the latest on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor spoke about safety measures, such as closing bars, that have helped control the number of deaths from the virus.
Wearing a facemask will slow the spread of COVID-19, the governor reasserted.
“This is not a hoax. This is a disease, and it’s very real. Everybody needs to take it very seriously. Avoid going into public whenever possible, and keep your distance if you do go into public,” Abbott said. “A study out of the Health Science Center at the University of North Texas showed that a face mask will slow the spread of COVID19.”
Abbott also spoke about unemployment benefits, though he said he hopes they will not be needed for very long.
