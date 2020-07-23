WATCH: ABC’s Dr. Darien Sutton speaks about speed, safety of COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton, who is an attending emergency physician working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City, spoke with East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons about the development of a possible vaccine to protect people from the virus.
Sutton said that there are currently at least 20 formulations of the vaccine in trials. He also addressed other questions, including:
- how can they ensure long-term effectiveness?
- how can they get a real handle on side effects?
- how do leaders combat pre-existing virus skepticism that’s made worse by reports of how fast-tracked this vaccine has been?
