Tyler ISD releases full ‘Return to Learn’ plan for new school year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District has released its plan for the new, albeit unusual, school year ahead. Parent’s are asked to review the plan and make their choices known.
From Tyler ISD:
The full Tyler ISD Return to Learn Plan is now available for parents, students, and staff to review on the District’s Tylerisd.org/ReturntoLearn web page. The plan includes important information on the two educational environments offered this fall: In-School Learning and Learn@Home. The plan also outlines health and safety protocols that campuses will follow during the school year.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of students and staff as we prepare to Return to Learn,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our District leadership team, in partnership with additional administrators and principals, have worked tirelessly to assess health and safety guidelines. Please remember that guidelines from TEA, local, state, and federal agencies are constantly evolving. Therefore, changes or updates to the Return to Learn Plan are subject to change at any time.”
After reviewing the Return to Learn Plan, parents and guardians are asked to choose the instructional method they want for their child(ren) by submitting the District’s Instructional Declaration form by Wednesday, August 5. This will help administrators and teachers plan further details for both learning environments. After the school year begins, parents will have the opportunity to switch between In-School and Learn@Home instruction by submitting a form at least10 days prior to the next grading period. Click here to review the Tyler ISD Return to Learn plan.
