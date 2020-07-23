Texas Homegrown Songs: Cody Joe Hodges

(KLTV/KTRE) - Cody Joe Hodges is a believer in following one’s dreams; he has followed his own from Caldwell, Texas, all the way to Nashville.
Hodges says he started playing music at an early age, but he was a senior in high school when he decided to make a career of it.
Hodges wrote his first song, “Daddy’s Dream,” during his freshman year of college at Texas A&M. He has toured the country with his band, and says he looks forward to doing so again when the pandemic is over.
“I’d like to tell my musician friends out there not to give up. Don’t give up on your dream,” he says, knowing that the pandemic has shut down touring and put an end to paychecks for many.
Check out Kayla Lyons’ interview with Hodges on East Texas Now in the video above.
