Robert E. Lee Coach Joe Willis talks about later season start

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UIL found a way to deal with the COVID-19 era, the larger 5A and 6A schools will begin their seasons in mid September, while the lower classes will begin in late August.
Joe Willis of Robert E. Lee sees an advantage of his first year beginning later.
“I mean I believe it’s really the best case scenario for us and I love the idea that we’re going to get another month and kind of get these guys prepared. Keeping in mind we didn’t have a chance to go through spring, a lot of it for us is kind of catching up to where we need to be,” Willis said.
The extra time gives him and his staff more opportunity to whip their team in shape.
“So I love the idea we’re going to start late, I think that also plays into the idea that we have a month more of research and methods to control the spread of the virus. And also just how we go about our day to day routine, making sure we’re doing the best thing by our kids gives us time to look at that,” Willis said.
