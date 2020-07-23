East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Warm and humid conditions for the rest of the night tonight. As we continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Depression # 8, more rain is expected for East Texas over the next several days but nothing significant is expected. Over the next 3-5 days, only 1.50″ or less is expected, but a few, over the southernmost sections of East Texas, may get more. Our soil can handle this rainfall so no flooding issues are expected. Plus, when you get rain in July…you take it and don’t complain. July is normally one of the driest months of the year. Landfall of TD8, or soon to become Tropical Storm Hanna, will be near the Corpus Christi area mid afternoon on Saturday. That is according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center. This rain will keep our temperatures below normal through the middle of next week, which is always nice at the end of July. Low temperatures should remain in the middle 70s.