Low producing gardens could be lack of pollinators

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is usually the time of year that part-time East Texas farmers and gardeners start to reap rewards from their plantings.
But for some it's been a lean harvest time, not because their plants weren't growing, but they just didn't produce as they should have.
So what happened?
Growers had plants that looked mature and healthy, but there was something missing.
“This year we’ve had a lot of phone calls. Had some comments that their plants are looking great, getting really tall, but they’re just not producing fruit like they normally do,” said Texas A & M Agri-life agent Shaniqua Davis.
It's not from lack of water or soil nutrient. The plants haven't been cross-pollinated.
Gardeners have not seen many bees this year.
"Bees, other insects that will generally pollinate your plants, they're noticing they haven't seen as many," Davis says.
And that is a disturbing trend.
Bees and other pollinators are critical to crop production, something Longview Arboretum executive director Steve Chamblee knows well.
"For production of food crops, honey bees are like the mainstay of it. Any kind of vegetable you eat whether it's a squash or zucchini, if it's got a seed it's a fruit. Most are insect pollinated, so bees play a critical role in that," he says.
One possible reason for the lack of bees, is mans frequent use of pesticides at the wrong time of day.
"You want to spray them in the evening whenever bees or other pollinators are less active," says Davis.
And without them, its a scary future.
"It's speculated that if honey bees were to go extinct, people would go extinct within 50 years," Chamblee says.
The Ag-extension office says there is reason for optimism for the fall planting, which they say needs to be done now.
As things begin to cool down, pollinators will be back in force.
