Local union holds informational picket ahead of negotiations with Trane Technologies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A local union is getting ready for upcoming negotiations with Trane Technologies.
Local 86782 held what it called an informational picket Thursday afternoon outside its union hall on Highway 110 in Tyler.
Union President Charles Brown said they’re trying to educate the members who work at Trane. he says they’re hoping to get “essential pay” for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown said when the pandemic first started, there were hundreds of employees per day, per shift who did not show up for work.
“Everybody was scared. They don’t know what’s coming ahead of them. We got a lot of young people. We got a lot of elderly people. A lot of people don’t want to take things home with them,” he said.
