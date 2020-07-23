Hallsville ISD: Decision to go online a 9-week commitment

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) -Jeff Collum, the superintendent of Hallsville ISD, used Facebook to brief parents on the upcoming school year changes that are coming due to COVID-19.
The live video Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. was just under 30 minutes and covered a few hot topics, including the announcement that masks will be required on campus. Collum said there are over 90,000 masks and other PPE, (personal protective equipment), coming from the TEA, (Texas Education Agency).
Collum said state requirements and CDC recommendations will be followed for on-campus students. Parents can choose between distance online learning or on-campus learning. If on-campus learning is not working out for the student, the change can be made to online courses, but if a student begins online they may not switch to on-campus. Parents must make the choice by August 2.
There is an over 40-page guide in the works, that covers the new protocols. The guide will be available at the school website once it is approved by the school board, according to Collum.
The start date for the school year has not been changed. Hallsville ISD classes begin August 13.
KLTV reached out to Hallsville ISD for comment but has not received a response at this time.
