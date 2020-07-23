Driver missing following crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - DPS says a driver is missing following a crash in Shelby County Wednesday.
According to DPS, they are investigating a report of a one-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening on US 96, about two miles south of Center.
The preliminary crash information indicates at approximately 5:15 p.m., a 2005 Mini Cooper passenger car was traveling south when—for unknown reasons—the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert. The vehicle then struck several trees and overturned.
DPS said the driver, who Troopers believe is 28-year-old Andrew Blaine Hightower from Denton, was not located at the scene of the crash. Investigators have learned from family members that he was traveling from Fort Worth to Lake Charles, Louisiana.
DPS said Hightower is listed as an overdue motorist, and law enforcement agencies in Southeast Texas have been made aware that he has not arrived at his destination. Anyone with information on Hightower’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.
Hightower is described as a white male who is approximately 5′6″ tall and weighs about 137 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The crash remains under investigation.
