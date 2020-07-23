DPS identifies suspect arrested in fatal Upshur County hit-and-run crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified a suspect arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Upshur County.
According to DPS, the suspect was identified as James Martin Morris, 57, of Pittsburg. They said he was taken into custody at approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night and transported to the Upshur County jail.
A previous release said he is charged with criminally negligent homicide.
The incident happened on July 17 and resulted in the death of a motorist on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.
