DPS identifies suspect arrested in fatal Upshur County hit-and-run crash
James Martin Morris (Source: Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 23, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 2:38 PM

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified a suspect arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Upshur County.

According to DPS, the suspect was identified as James Martin Morris, 57, of Pittsburg. They said he was taken into custody at approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night and transported to the Upshur County jail.

A previous release said he is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The incident happened on July 17 and resulted in the death of a motorist on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.

