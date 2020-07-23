Back to school plan released by Jacksonville ISD

Families within JISD will have a choice for instruction this year. Our two options are On-Campus Instruction or Remote Instruction (virtual). Our Back to School Plan reviews both of these options and includes a link for families to choose the option they prefer. While our teachers and staff are eager to have students back on campus, we understand that for some families, the Remote Learning platform may be the best solution at this time. Regardless of the learning platform chosen, we will support the decision and we are committed to providing every student an excellent education in either platform.