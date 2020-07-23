Arlington man arrested, charged with murder in FM 14 shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound on FM 14 on June 20.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators arrested Robert Ernst Price in Arlington, Texas for the offense of Murder. He has since been transported to the Smith County Jail and booked in for the listed charge.
The victim in the homicide has been identified as Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, also of Arlington, Texas.
Smith County Investigators and Texas Rangers developed a lead in this homicide investigation in the early morning hours of July 22. This information led them to a residence in the 2000 block of Pennington Drive in Arlington, Texas. Investigators responded to this location and located a GMC Terrain SUV similar to the one shown in a surveillance video at the Monday morning homicide scene. Investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant of this vehicle as well as the residence. An arrest affidavit was drafted and presented to a Magistrate in Tarrant County who issued the search warrants.
A search of the residence and vehicle was conducted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Texas Rangers with the assistance of personnel from the Arlington Police Department. The information gathered as a result of the search, along with witness statements, led to the identity of the suspect in this homicide. The GMC Terrain was impounded by the Smith County Investigators and transported back to Tyler for forensic testing.
The sheriff’s office said Thursday morning, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an arrest warrant affidavit for the offense of Murder was presented to 7th Judicial State Court Judge Kerry Russell who issued the warrant and set a bond of $500,000.
