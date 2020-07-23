Arlington man arrested, charged with murder in FM 14 shooting

Smith County Investigators and Texas Rangers developed a lead in this homicide investigation in the early morning hours of July 22. This information led them to a residence in the 2000 block of Pennington Drive in Arlington, Texas. Investigators responded to this location and located a GMC Terrain SUV similar to the one shown in a surveillance video at the Monday morning homicide scene. Investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant of this vehicle as well as the residence. An arrest affidavit was drafted and presented to a Magistrate in Tarrant County who issued the search warrants.