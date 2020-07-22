Tyler police investigate reported aggravated assault

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating what led up to a reported aggravated assault at a house early Wednesday morning.
According to Tyler Police, the incident happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of Comanche Trail and Navaho Trail. This location is in a neighborhood off Old Troup highway.
At least four police units responded to the scene.
EMS crews could also be seen giving medical attention to a person who was seated on the front porch of the house.
We are still working to learn what led up to the incident and if anyone will face any charges.
