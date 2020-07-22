Tyler City Council approves purchase of two new sewer cameras

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council approved the purchase of two cameras designed to look inside sewer lines for any issues that may require fixing.
“They basically allow us to say hey this pipe is good, we don’t need to inspect it until the next routine check, or we’ve got a problem at this point or the entire pipe and we need to get it on the schedule to replace,” City of Tyler Environmental Compliance Engineer Paul Neuhaus said.
Neuhaus says they’ve used sewer cameras in the past, but new ones were needed as repairs continue.
“We’ve been doing this for years. We’ve had cameras to inspect our system, but after so long, the maintenance gets to be cost prohibitive, so it’s time to replace the cameras,” Neuhaus said.
Neuhaus says improvements to the city’s 80-year-old sewer system are going well. The city has invested millions in recent years to repair the system ─ largely made of clay.
“Clay was a very, very common material used back in the day, and clay, if its not installed perfectly, you cause a crack or cause a problem that you don’t see for years,” Neuhaus said.
At a price tag of over $104,000, the new cameras don’t come cheap, but Neuhaus says the old cameras need to be replaced as they have now grown old.
“We’ve been trying to limp them along and be good stewards of the city’s finances and they just got to a point where we needed to do something and we couldn’t quite wait until this next budget year to get that done,” Neuhaus said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.