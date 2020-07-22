Student athletes continue safety protocols with season dates set

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Football players in East Texas returned to the fields Wednesday to continue summer workouts knowing they now have dates for the season.
On Tuesday the University Interscholastic League announced that the 4A-1A classifications would start on time. the 6A and 5A classifications would be delaying the start of their seasons to September.
“Time to get back,” Nacogdoches senior Ja’Khiryon Whitaker said. “It’s Time to grind. Time to get ready.”
The Nacogdoches senior said he was optimistic but also worried the announcement by the UIL would not be good.
“When I hear it was exciting,” Whitaker said. “I was scared that we might not have the season. "
In Lufkin Christian Diaz was wanting to get noticed by colleges his senior season. Now he will get that chance.
“I thought we were not going to have it for a minute,” Diaz said. “They kept saying we weren’t. They finally gave us good news.”
The announcement by the UIL does not mean that the season is 100 % a go. Any spikes in the COVID-19 case count could shut down high school sports. student-athletes have been coming to workouts, getting screened and wearing masks all while social distancing as much as possible. That will not change.
“We are going to continue to do these things because It is super important so we can’t spread the virus and get us shutdown for a week or two,” Nacogdoches senior Tyrell Gardner said.
