NET Health continues contact tracing efforts, ‘overwhelmed’ with number of active cases

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, disease detectives at the Northeast Texas Public Health District have played a critical role in helping to limit the spread of the virus. They’ve done this through a process called contact tracing, which involves tracking down people who’ve had recent close contact with positive patients.
“We are, what I consider, overwhelmed at this point with the number of active cases that we’re following,” said Russell Hopkins, director of public health, emergency preparedness and disease surveillance for NET Health.
Hopkins said this is due to the uncontrolled spread of the virus. Before the pandemic, NET Health had three people working as contact tracers. That number has been multiplied by 10, with the number now at 30.
“It’s very important that we get people (positive patients) to self-isolate, and it’s very important we give them the tools to do that successfully,” Hopkins said.
The process begins with notifying positive patients and establishing contact. Contact-tracing beings with another phone call that is currently being made about 72 hours out.
“That call could take anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes to two hours, depending on the activity had before the test,” Hopkins said.
The disease detective will go back 48 hours before the test collection and then work forward to make sure all close contacts are identified and asked to isolate in their homes. It’s a key part of slowing the spread of the virus, according to Hopkins.
“It’s really important because what we’re seeing is anywhere from 10 to 13 percent of our cases are asymptomatic,” Hopkins said. “Those are the patients that worry us the most. We just don’t know who they are.”
Throughout the pandemic, NET Health has received contact-tracing assistance from East Texas law enforcement agencies and nursing schools. The problem has been supplying these volunteers with laptops and phones, a process that Hopkins said can take up to two weeks.
“It kind of stays ahead of us,” he said. “We’re always kind of lagging in building out the infrastructure to accommodate what we need today.”
As for how long the contact tracing will continue, Hopkins said the disease detectives are in it for the long-haul.
“We’ll keep going until we’ve reached herd immunity or distributed a vaccine.”
