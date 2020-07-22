EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day and more of those afternoon showers and thundershowers popping up today. Chances for rain continue to be 30-40% through the early evening, then any activity will die out tonight. Partly cloudy and warmer tomorrow with only a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 90s for Thursday afternoon. As another tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico reaches the Texas coast, rain chances will increase again Friday and Saturday. This will also drop temperatures a couple of degrees during the afternoons. Sunday through early next week looks to bring a gradual warming trend with only slight chances for afternoon pop up showers.