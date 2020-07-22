Longview shooting leads to death of 15-year-old on Tuesday morning

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From the Longview Police Department;
On July 21, 2020, at approximately 2:57 a. m., Longview Police were dispatched to the 1500 blk of West Fairmont Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 15-year-old victim lying on the floor with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where the victim later died from the injuries.
Longview Police Detectives have identified all parties involved in this case. It is still early in the investigation and more information about this case may be released at a later time.
