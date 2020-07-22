Longview Lobos won’t sell season tickets, for now

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Lobos Head Coach John King announced due to the latest state and UIL guidelines limiting stadium capacity to 50%, Lobo season tickets will not be renewed during the week of Aug. 3rd.
In a video posted by Longview ISD, King said their plans are to reevaluate the situation at a later date.
“Rest assured of one thing,” King said. “If we are unable to sell season tickets this year, if you are a current season ticket holder for 2019, you will be given an opportunity to purchase or renew your season tickets in 2021.”
King said their hopes are that things will change and they will be able to sell season tickets.
King also gave an update on the return of football, saying the latest UIL guidelines has delayed the start of their season by four weeks. Practice is set to begin Sept. 7 and their first game is set to be played the weekend of Sept. 25 against the Temple Wildcats. The site location of the game is still to be determined.
