Henderson ISD superintendent discusses decision to stick to original 2020-21 plans

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - As many schools in East Texas ponder plans for the 2020-21 school year, Henderson Independent School District is sticking to its original plan to start in early August.
Henderson ISD has one of the earliest back-to-school start dates in the state: Aug. 5.
“One of the concerns that were brought to my attention by many of our parents was the need to want to open up schools and have students come back to the buildings,” said Dr. Thurston Lamb, superintendent of Henderson ISD.
Dr. Lamb, along with the school board, said they felt the Aug. 5 start date was best for the students.
“Understanding the impact that closing our schools had on our students, we wanted to get the students back in the buildings as quickly as possible,” said Lamb. “That was the justification and the drive to move our calendar to earlier start date.”
Dr. Lamb said about 80-percent of parents are on board with the return to classes. For those that are not, there is another option.
“We will have two models. We will have a traditional online, traditional schooling model, and then we will have our remote learning model, which we are calling Roar at Home,” Lamb explained.
Some of the staff have also expressed some safety concerns. These issues have been addressed, Lamb said, in a back-to-school plan posted on Henderson ISD’s website.
“My hope is that the majority of our facility and staff realizes that we are not doing anything detrimental, anything intentional to put somebody in harm’s way,” he said. “That we are taking every step possible to make sure that we have the safest learning environment for our students, faculty, and also for our parents.”
In all, Henderson ISD has 6 campuses returning back to school Aug. 5.
