East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers likely to continue through the early evening hours today before ending. Only a few are possible on Thursday before rain chances increase Friday through Saturday. The tropical wave/disturbance we have been talking about over the Gulf of Mexico is now over the Central Gulf. It continues to move toward the WNW at 10 MPH and will likely continue on its current path over the next several days. Rain chances over East Texas will increase starting on Friday and continue through Saturday/Sunday as the system moves inland along the central Texas Coast. Rainfall totals for the southern sections of East Texas could reach 2″ in a few locations, but most will remain below that. No significant issues are expected in East Texas due to this tropical system. It could strengthen a bit more and become a tropical depression or even a weak tropical storms before that happens. If it does become a tropical storm, it will be given the name “Hanna”. Rich, tropical moisture will continue to move into East Texas even after this system moves inland keeping our rain chances on the good-side for several more days. With all of this moisture and rain, our afternoon temperatures are expected to remain below normal through the middle of next week. More to come…