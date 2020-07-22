Camper and two vehicles damaged in Longview fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -A camper trailer and the two vehicles parked next to it were damaged in a “pretty good amount of fire” according to Kevin May of the Longview Fire Department.
It is not known if someone was living in the camper, no one was injured and May said there were no injuries to the crew that responded to the call coming in just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
The fire looks to have started in the camper and spread to the vehicles, according to May, but the cause has not been determined.
The camper was parked under a carport at a residence in the 500 block of West Fairlane Dr.
