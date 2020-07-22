Arrest made in Upshur County fatal hit-and-run crash

(Source: Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 22, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 11:00 PM

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS said an arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash which occurred in Upshur County.

According to DPS, tips from the public lead to the identification of individuals which were posted in a previous press release from the agency.

Person of interest in hit and run (Source: DPS)

DPS said an arrest has been made for criminally negligent homicide. There was no immediate identification of the person or persons arrested.

Hit and run person of interest (Source: DPS)

The incident happened on July 17 at 11:22 a.m., and resulted in the death of a motorist on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.

“We truly appreciate the support from the community as we continue to work toward the safety and protection of the citizens of Texas,” said Sgt. Jean Dark with DPS.

