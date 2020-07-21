Woman arrested following Mount Pleasant Walmart gun incident

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been arrested after police say that she pulled out a handgun during an argument inside a grocery store.
Holly Mach, 40, of Winnsboro, was arrested and taken to the Titus County Jail. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
The statement from police reads as follows:
On July 19, 2020, at approximately 1:44 p.m., officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to 2311 S. Jefferson (Walmart) regarding a woman with a gun. Through the course of the investigation, officers determined two ladies had an argument earlier in the store with another lady and a man.
When both groups approached the check-out area, the argument escalated, and a pistol was produced by one of the individuals. Officers arrived on scene, separated the parties, and the weapon was recovered and collected as evidence.
On July 21, 2020, Detectives with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested 40-year-old Jennifer Holly Mach of Winnsboro on two (2) counts of Deadly Conduct, a Class-A Misdemeanor. Mach was transported to the Titus County Jail for processing and arraignment by a Judge. All four (4) subjects involved in this incident have been issued Criminal Trespass Warnings from Walmart.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.