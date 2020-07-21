WATCH: COVID-19 update at Smith County commissioners’ court reveals details of who carries the virus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -George Roberts, the president and CEO of NET Health, (Northeast Texas Health), provided a detailed update on how COVID-19 is affecting Smith County and neighboring counties.
The data presented included a map of confirmed cases by zipcode, a graph revealing case transmission by age and gender, and the COVID-19 distribution related to race or ethnicity.
Information gathered from the counties of Smith, Gregg, Anderson, Henderson, Wood, Rains, and Van Zandt was used for the data.
George Roberts and Dr. Jeffrey Levin, public health authority for NET Health, took questions regarding the update.
Roberts concluded that the number to watch was the 137 East Texans hospitalized, as of Monday. Roberts stressed the importance of watching hospital capacity remaining at levels that allow for the treatment of people with the virus.
