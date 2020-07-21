MSU Texas makes social distancing changes for students returning to campus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University has released some guidelines and precautions leading into the new school year.
Common space furniture in residence halls have been rearranged to help aid in social distancing measures for students living on-campus.
MSU Texas has also implemented increased sanitation efforts of high-touch and common areas, and they’ve even added evening and weekend housekeeping teams.
Move-in will look different this year, with students being required to schedule appointments to move into their residence hall or student apartment. Emails about sign-ups for the scheduling will go out on August 3.
If you have more questions about move-in, you can check the MSU move-in guide by clicking here.
Dining areas will have reduced seating, no self-serve food stations and will include more grab-and-go options. To make up for the reducing seating, additional dining areas have been added in Comanche Suites North and outside of the Clark Student Center.
The University has established programming guidelines it will be asking campus programming and student organizations to follow. You can check these guidelines by clicking here.
