More tire-flattening caltrops found on I-20 near Lindale; suspects sought by sheriff’s office

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - More dangerous caltrops were found on the interstate in East Texas Tuesday.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, July 21, at around 8:00 a.m., several more caltrops were located on Interstate-20 in the westbound lanes. These illegal deflation devices were scattered on I-20 near the US 69 on-ramp in Lindale, near the Hideaway exit and near the Hwy. 110 exit. Additionally, another caltrop was located in the eastbound lanes near the Hideaway on-ramp.
The Texas Department of Transportation and local law enforcement continue to remain vigilant in searching for these devices. We are urging all motorists to remain vigilant as well and to report any that are located to their local law enforcement agency.
If you have any information on the manufacture and/or distribution of these devices please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
