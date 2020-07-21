More tire-flattening caltrops found on I-20 near Lindale; suspects sought by sheriff’s office

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, July 21, at around 8:00 a.m., several more caltrops were located on Interstate-20 in the westbound lanes. These illegal deflation devices were scattered on I-20 near the US 69 on-ramp in Lindale, near the Hideaway exit and near the Hwy. 110 exit. Additionally, another caltrop was located in the eastbound lanes near the Hideaway on-ramp.