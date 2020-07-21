1 killed in Titus County rollover crash

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in a rollover crash in Titus County Sunday.
According to DPS, at approximately 10:09 p.m. on July 19, Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a motor vehicle crash on FM 127. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2007 Nissan Xterra was traveling east on FM 127. For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Nissan lost control causing it to roll over.
DPS said the driver, Jose Almendarez, 57, of Mt. Pleasant, who was not wearing a seatbelt died at the scene. He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Irma Dunn and taken to Bates-Cooper Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation
