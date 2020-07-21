Grand Saline ISD releases ‘roadmap’ for back to school

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) -Grand Saline ISD has created a concise guide to minimize the likelihood of viral spread. The plan includes extra cleaning, what to do if symptoms arise, and monitoring of health for all on campus.
Superintendent Micah Lewis released the plan to KLTV a day after presenting it at the school board meeting. Lewis said the current plan is to start school on Aug. 24.
Three options are available for returning students:
- On-campus instruction
- Remote, two-way, real-time instruction
- Remote, digital learning not delivered in real-time
On-campus staff and employees are required to self-screen, taking their own temperature, before coming onto the campus. Students who are car-riders will have their temperature taken before allowed out of the vehicle. Monitors will take students’ temperatures and administer hand sanitizer to bus-riders.
Teachers, staff, and students with symptoms or a confirmed COVID-19 test must remain off campus for 14 days.
Parents may not send a child to school on campus with symptoms or if testing positive for COVID-19. The student should receive remote instruction until conditions for re-entry are met. Parents may opt to have remote instruction for their child that has had close contact with an individual who is lab-confirmed with COVID-19.
Students age 10 and above, teachers, staff, and visitors are required to wear face coverings. Masks will be provided to students and employees but students are encouraged to bring their own. Hand sanitizer will be provided at each entrance, in every classroom, cafeteria, library, lab, and on each bus.
