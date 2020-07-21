East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue moving NW through East Texas into the evening hours. A few may continue overnight as well, but shouldn’t be too strong. More are expected tomorrow, but not as many as today. Only a few are possible on Thursday, then over the southernmost portions of East Texas, chances for rain/thundershowers will be fairly good on Friday, Saturday, and even a few more on Sunday as we watch the Gulf of Mexico. An area of disturbed weather is expected to move into the North/Central Gulf of Mexico over the next few days and continue moving WNW until it reaches the coast on Friday/Saturday, spreading some heavier rainfall over portions of Deep East Texas. Northern counties are expecting only a few showers from this system. As we head into next week, rain chances diminish quite a bit and temperatures begin to warm back into the middle 90s for afternoon high temperatures.